Add a 108-in-1 Precision Electronic Repair Kit to your repertoire for $14 Prime shipped (30% off)

Firstmore (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the M.Way 108-in-1 Precision Electronic Repair Kit for $13.99 Prime shipped when coupon code 4IJ8IEZ6 has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and is the best price currently available. I’ve owned a precision kit like this for several years now. To my surprise it has come in handy not only for electronic repairs but for several projects around the house that require small or unique bits. With such an expansive kit at your fingertips, you’ll be better equipped than ever before. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

I’ve repaired tons of smartphones and must say that one of the trickiest parts has to be keeping tiny screws and parts organized. For that reason I highly recommend grabbing this handy $8 Silicone Repair Mat. It’s got several raised areas that will help increase repair efficiency.

M.Way 108-in-1 Precision Electronic Repair Kit features: