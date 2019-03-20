Add a 108-in-1 Precision Electronic Repair Kit to your repertoire for $14 Prime shipped (30% off)

Firstmore (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the M.Way 108-in-1 Precision Electronic Repair Kit for $13.99 Prime shipped when coupon code 4IJ8IEZ6 has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and is the best price currently available. I’ve owned a precision kit like this for several years now. To my surprise it has come in handy not only for electronic repairs but for several projects around the house that require small or unique bits. With such an expansive kit at your fingertips, you’ll be better equipped than ever before. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
I’ve repaired tons of smartphones and must say that one of the trickiest parts has to be keeping tiny screws and parts organized. For that reason I highly recommend grabbing this handy $8 Silicone Repair Mat. It’s got several raised areas that will help increase repair efficiency.
M.Way 108-in-1 Precision Electronic Repair Kit features:
- 108-IN-1 TOOL KIT: Professional 108-in-1 multi-function interchangeable precise manual tool set, including a tweezer, a handle which is magnetic, an extension bar and 42 screwdriver bits. Light weight and compact design
- Comes with all the necessary tools for a wide variety of jobs. Perfect for repairing laptops, mobile devices and other precision items like wristwatches and eyeglasses
- It is easy to carry and store at home and work. Screw driver with STRONG magnetic tips and anti slip.
- Precise design, high quality, compact material, static-free handle;Portable and fits in pocket- Great for home, business, travel or shop
- Ergonomic Soft-Touch Screwdrivers for the Most Comfortable Experience Possible.