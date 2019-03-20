Now’s your chance to extend your PlayStation Plus membership: 1-year for just $43 (Reg. $60)

- Mar. 20th 2019 2:42 pm ET

0

Trusted dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is offering 1-year PlayStation Plus Memberships for $42.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a straight $18 discount and about as good as it gets outside of the end-of-year holiday pricing. The popular Amazon offer at $45 is still live if you would prefer to go that route, but today’s eBay deal is clearly slightly better. PS Plus brings online play, big time deals on PSN and access to the free game library, among other things. Head below for more details.

We still have deep deals on PSN for PS Plus members right here as well as $40 off PS4 Pro consoles. On top of that, here’s the new Alpine Green PS4 controller and today’s best game deals.

PlayStation Plus:

  • 12 Months – Play All Year Long
  • Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends
  • FREE PlayStation 4 games every month
  • Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

