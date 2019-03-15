PS4 digital game sale from $4.50 or less: BioShock, Red Dead Revolver, Dishonored, more

Sony has now launched The Great Indoors Sale on PSN. It features deals up to 65% off plus an additional 10% off for PS Plus members. While you will need an active PlayStation Plus membership to redeem the best deals, most options are solid even without. Having said that, Amazon has 1-year subscriptions down to $45 right now. Just a few notable deals in today’s sale include the Red Dead game that started it all, some fantastic definitive editions, The Witcher 3, BioShock and many more. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

It has been a busy in the PlayStation world. Here’s the new Alpine Green PS4 controller. And we also have PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console at $360 shipped (Reg. $400), 1-year of PlayStation Plus for $45 (Reg. $60) and loads of PS4 games on sale in this morning’s roundup.

Red Dead Revolver:

Vast, rugged, and lawless. As a young man, you were helpless to prevent the slaughter of your family at the hands of bandits. Many years later, you live as a bounty hunter bringing criminals to justice, while struggling to unravel the mystery of your past. You must find those who murdered your family. Then, you will take your revenge. 

PSN

