This folding Kershaw puts a knife, flathead, and bottle opener in your pocket for $16.50 (20% off)

- Mar. 21st 2019 12:02 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Shuffle II Folding Pocket Knife for $16.69 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s about 20% off the typical rate there and is within a mere 30 cents of the Amazon low. This folding pocket knife offers a 2.6-inch blade, flathead screwdriver tip, and bottle opener. The blade itself is made of stainless steel and the thumb studs are ambidextrous, allowing everyone to use it comfortably. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t mind adding a bit more bulk? The Tac-Force Tactical Knife is just $8, wields a larger 3.25-inch blade, and more aggressive style. This Amazon best-seller forfeits the flathead screwdriver tip while retaining the bottle opener and gaining a glass breaker.

Kershaw Shuffle II Folding Pocket Knife features:

  • As a utility, tactical knife with value pricing, Shuffle II Olive features a flathead screwdriver tip, handy bottle opener on either side of knife and lanyard hole
  • Reliable 8Cr13MoV stainless steel Tanto-blade is extremely sharp and designed to puncture, slash, stab, slice, chop, or scrape the surface of materials
  • Reversible pocketclip is convenient for tip-down left or right handed carry
