Replace your outlets w/ these & get two 2.4A USB charging ports for $13 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the TOPGREENER Wall Outlet with two 2.4A USB Charging Ports for $13.29 Prime shipped. Regularly $20, this is within 50 cents of the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re replacing your wall outlets already, or just want to get some USB ports to charge in your kitchen without having a multi-port hub on the counter, this is a great option. Each USB port outputs 2.4A to charge your phone at its fastest possible rate. Rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands.

Nomad Base Station

If you’ve already got the outlets you want and just need a few extra plugs, check out this CyberPower 3-Outlet Triple Wall Tap for $3 as an add-on item at Amazon.

TOPGREENER Wall Outlet w/ USB features: