Replace your outlets w/ these & get two 2.4A USB charging ports for $13 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the TOPGREENER Wall Outlet with two 2.4A USB Charging Ports for $13.29 Prime shipped. Regularly $20, this is within 50 cents of the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re replacing your wall outlets already, or just want to get some USB ports to charge in your kitchen without having a multi-port hub on the counter, this is a great option. Each USB port outputs 2.4A to charge your phone at its fastest possible rate. Rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands.
Nomad Base Station
If you’ve already got the outlets you want and just need a few extra plugs, check out this CyberPower 3-Outlet Triple Wall Tap for $3 as an add-on item at Amazon.
TOPGREENER Wall Outlet w/ USB features:
- Wall outlet with USB ports ensures all your devices stay charged while leaving room for other appliances. Charge two USB devices simultaneously without adapters
- 4.0A, 5VDC combined charging capacity; each USB port can reach up to 2.4A on a standalone charge. Provide the fastest charge to iPhone, iPad, iPad Air, and other smartphones, tablets, and USB devices
- Smart and safe charging with Intellichip built into the USB ports. Recognizes power need of connected devices, then delivers the maximum power that your devices allow, up to 2.4A per port
- Child safe tamper-resistant duplex receptacle increases safety by preventing unwanted objects from being inserted into the outlets; complies with 2011 NEC Article 406.14
- 2 wall plates included (screwless and traditional decorator); back and side wired; 125VAC, 15A duplex receptacle, UL-listed