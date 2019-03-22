Allen Edmonds Factory-Seconds Sale offers up to 60% off dress shoes, boots & more

- Mar. 22nd 2019 10:58 am ET

60% off
0

For four days only, the Allen Edmonds Factory-Seconds Sale is back with up to 60% off top styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The Nomad Chukka Boots are a stylish must-have and they can be worn to work with slacks or jeans for casual outings. Originally priced at $375, during the sale you can find it marked down to $249. Also, if you’re looking for another versatile option the Cavanaugh Suede Penny Loafers are a great choice and they’re also on sale for $97, down from $275. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

60% off

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds

About the Author