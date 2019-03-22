Allen Edmonds Factory-Seconds Sale offers up to 60% off dress shoes, boots & more

For four days only, the Allen Edmonds Factory-Seconds Sale is back with up to 60% off top styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The Nomad Chukka Boots are a stylish must-have and they can be worn to work with slacks or jeans for casual outings. Originally priced at $375, during the sale you can find it marked down to $249. Also, if you’re looking for another versatile option the Cavanaugh Suede Penny Loafers are a great choice and they’re also on sale for $97, down from $275. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Wooster Street Penny Loafer $249 (Orig. $395)
- Nomad Chukka Boots $249 (Orig. $375)
- Liverpool Dress Boots $299 (Orig. $495)
- Park Avenue Cap-toe Oxfords $249 (Orig. $395)
- Dalton Wingtip Lace-Up Boots $249 (Orig. $445)
- Cavanaugh Suede Penny Loafers $97 (Orig. $275)
- …and even more deals…
