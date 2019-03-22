Best Buy offers the unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB for $400 shipped (Reg. $599+)

- Mar. 22nd 2019 12:39 pm ET

$400
0

Best Buy is offering the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB for $399.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the going rate at retailers like Google and significantly less than Verizon. Today’s deal beats our previous refurb mention by $4, making it one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Although this is branded as a Verizon smartphone, it actually is made to work with all the major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile and more. Whether you prefer Android or iOS, this device is worth having on hand as it can serve as a primary or secondary phone. Going with a Google-made device yields a vanilla Android experience with fast, frequent updates that ditch laggy skins and custom UIs. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Learn more in our Pixel 2 XL review.

Keep your new Pixel protected and looking sharp with this $11 case. It’s minimalistic and comes in a variety of colors including blue, red, green and more. Several of the options feature a textured finish that will add grip to your phone and make it easier to hold.

Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB (Verizon) features:

  • The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor
  • Up to 7 hours of battery on 15 minutes of charging
  • Water resistant metal unibody
  • A smart camera with dual pixel autofocus 12.2 MP rear 8 MP front cameras
  • 5.0 inch AMOLED screen (16:9) FHD 1920 x 1080
$400

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Google

Google
Google Pixel 2 XL

About the Author