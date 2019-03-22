Best Buy offers the unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB for $400 shipped (Reg. $599+)

Best Buy is offering the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB for $399.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the going rate at retailers like Google and significantly less than Verizon. Today’s deal beats our previous refurb mention by $4, making it one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Although this is branded as a Verizon smartphone, it actually is made to work with all the major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile and more. Whether you prefer Android or iOS, this device is worth having on hand as it can serve as a primary or secondary phone. Going with a Google-made device yields a vanilla Android experience with fast, frequent updates that ditch laggy skins and custom UIs. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Learn more in our Pixel 2 XL review.

Keep your new Pixel protected and looking sharp with this $11 case. It’s minimalistic and comes in a variety of colors including blue, red, green and more. Several of the options feature a textured finish that will add grip to your phone and make it easier to hold.

Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB (Verizon) features: