The Amazon #1 best-selling Under Armour Tech T-Shirt drops to $15 Prime shipped

Mar. 22nd 2019

$15
0

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Men’s Tech Short Sleeve T-Shirt in several colors for $14.98 Prime shipped. Regularly $25, that’s the lowest we’ve seen in over 6 months. For comparison, this T-shirt is currently $20 at Under Armour. This stylish Under Armour T-shirt features sweat-wicking material to keep you comfortable while working out. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 3,000 reviews from Amazon customers and is a #1 best-seller.

Under Armour Tech Short-Sleeve T-Shirt features:

  • UA Tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft & has a more natural feel
  • Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
  • Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes
  • UA Tech is our original go-to training gear: loose, light & it keeps you cool. It’s everything you need.

