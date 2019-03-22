The Amazon #1 best-selling Under Armour Tech T-Shirt drops to $15 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Men’s Tech Short Sleeve T-Shirt in several colors for $14.98 Prime shipped. Regularly $25, that’s the lowest we’ve seen in over 6 months. For comparison, this T-shirt is currently $20 at Under Armour. This stylish Under Armour T-shirt features sweat-wicking material to keep you comfortable while working out. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 3,000 reviews from Amazon customers and is a #1 best-seller.
Under Armour Tech Short-Sleeve T-Shirt features:
- UA Tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft & has a more natural feel
- Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
- Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes
- UA Tech is our original go-to training gear: loose, light & it keeps you cool. It’s everything you need.
