Amazon has Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air under $1,000 shipped ($200 off)

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air from $999.99 shipped in all colors. You can grab the upgraded 256GB model for $1,199.99 as well. That’s down nearly $200 in both instances and a match of our previous mention. These offers are also available at Best Buy. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air delivers a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID and a completely new design. Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports delivery connectivity for all of your gear at up to 40GB/s. Up to 12 hours of battery life keeps you up and running throughout the day.

Be sure to protect your investment with a new sleeve. This stylish option comes in a variety of colors and even includes a secondary matching pouch to keep your accessories safe as well. At around $15, it’s an easy buy considering today’s savings.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features: