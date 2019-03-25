Put an official Apple leather folio case on your iPhone X from $44.50 via Amazon

- Mar. 25th 2019 7:20 am ET

Amazon offers the Apple Leather iPhone X Folio in various colors from $44.50 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $99 and our previous mention has been at $50. You’ll typically find it listed around $80 these days. Provide some extra protection for your iPhone X with a folio made from European leather. It offers sleep and wake functionality amongst other features, all with Apple styling.

Save even further and go with this third-party alternative for a fraction of the cost. This is a great way to enjoy folio functionality without breaking the bank.

Apple iPhone X Leather Folio features:

  • Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone X Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone.
  • Open it and your iPhone X wakes up. Close it and it goes to sleep.
  • Inside there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection and space to hold your bills, small notes, and several cards.
  • And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

