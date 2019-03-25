Reebok steps up your spring training with an additional 50% off all sale items from $15

- Mar. 25th 2019 11:42 am ET

For a limited time only, Reebok offers an extra 50% off with code EXTRA50 at checkout. Reebok Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Speed Flexweave Sneakers are a no-brainer and they are priced at $45. For comparison, these shoes were originally $100. Run and train comfortably with a cushioned footbed. These shoes feature a supportive design. They’re also lightweight so you can stay quick on your feet. With over 230 reviews from Reebok customers, this style is rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

