Get a workout in w/ the DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike for $119 (Reg. $140+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike for $119 shipped. That’s down from the original $159 price tag and within $4 of the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. This model typically sells for $140 or more these days. Looking to get some exercise at work? Consider the DeskCycle which puts an exercise bike under your workspace for $119. It has an adjustable pedal height, eight resistance settings and a five function display to help track your activity. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
If you’re not ready to run the Tour de France under your desk, consider going with a pair of resistance bands instead. This is an easy way to work leg muscles in just about any setting without breaking the bank.
DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike features:
- Lowest pedal height available; Only 10 Inches; Can work with desks as low as 27 Inches; See description for details,Pedal arm Length:3 1/2 inches
- More than twice the resistance range of the other pedal exercisers; 8 calibrated resistance settings; from very easy to more than you need
- Magnetic resistance provides smooth, quiet pedal motion; let’s you focus on your work and your co-workers focus on theirs
- Same patented magnetic resistance mechanism and high quality components as the MagneTrainer