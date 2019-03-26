Jos. A. Bank’s Super Tuesday Sale is back with up to 70% off suits, pants, outerwear & more

The Jos. A. Bank Super Tuesday Sale takes up to 70% off everything sitewide. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Reserve Collection Tailored Fit Flat Front Shorts will give you a polished look whether you’re golfing or heading to work. These shorts are currently on sale for $39, which is down from their original rate of $100. They’re available in two versatile color options and feature a linen material that’s lightweight and breathable. For early spring weather, pair these shorts with the Pima Cotton Quarter Zip Sweater that’s on sale for just $29. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks from Jos. A. Bank include:
- Executive Collection Regal Fit Suit $239 (Orig. $658)
- Slim Fit Point Collar Plaid Dress Shirt $39 (Orig. $90)
- Traditional Fit Short Sleeve Polo $39 (Orig. $100)
- Pima Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweater $29 (Orig. $110)
- Tailored Fit Flat Front Shorts $39 (Orig. $100)
- Tailored Fit Windbreaker Jacket $148 (Orig. $295)
- Traveler Collection Polka Dot Tie $35 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
