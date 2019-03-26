Jos. A. Bank’s Super Tuesday Sale is back with up to 70% off suits, pants, outerwear & more

- Mar. 26th 2019 12:04 pm ET

from $29
0

The Jos. A. Bank Super Tuesday Sale takes up to 70% off everything sitewide. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Reserve Collection Tailored Fit Flat Front Shorts will give you a polished look whether you’re golfing or heading to work. These shorts are currently on sale for $39, which is down from their original rate of $100. They’re available in two versatile color options and feature a linen material that’s lightweight and breathable. For early spring weather, pair these shorts with the Pima Cotton Quarter Zip Sweater that’s on sale for just $29. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from Jos. A. Bank include:

from $29

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
JOS. A. Bank

JOS. A. Bank

About the Author