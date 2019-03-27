The metal 256GB Samsung BAR USB 3.1 Flash Drive is down to $44 shipped (Reg. up to $75)

- Mar. 27th 2019 1:45 pm ET

Newegg Flash is offering the Samsung BAR Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive (MUF-256BE3/AM) for $43.99 shipped. Use code NEFPBJ38 at checkout to redeem the special price. Normally up to $75 at Best Buy, Samsung direct has now dropped the price down to $50, which is also being reflected on Amazon at the moment where it’s regularly between $50 and $60. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Along with the nice Champagne Silver finish, this model features speeds up to 300MB/s, a “rugged” metal case, key ring hole and USB 3.1 connectivity (backwards compatible). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While the above offer is a solid deal, we have a nice batch of discounted storage deals right now:

Samsung BAR Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive:

  • Reliable and secure storage for your photos, videos, music, and files
  • Rugged metal casing for durability with key ring to prevent loss
  • Safeguard your data (Water proof, shock proof, magnet proof, temperature proof, x-ray proof)
  • USB 3.1 flash drive with backwards compatibility (USB 3.0, USB 2.0)

Best USB Thumb Drives Deals

Most USB thumb drives feature a single USB 2.0/3.0 connector, but some also have microUSB, Lightning, and Wi-Fi. Besides design, the biggest differentiator between USB thumb drives is how fast they are able to read and write data.
Samsung
