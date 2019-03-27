Keep your iPhone XS/XR/Max or Galaxy S10/S9/Plus safe w/ these $4 Prime shipped cases

Ringke Official Store (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its iPhone and Samsung cases for $4 Prime shipped when item-specific promo codes are used at checkout. Our top pick is the Fusion X for iPhone XS at $3.90 when you use the code TCK6DVRZ at checkout. Regularly $10, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you love the way your iPhone XS looks, this is the case for you. The translucent back allows you to see the beautiful new gold color while still protecting your iPhone. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

iPhone XS Max:

iPhone XS:

iPhone XR:

  • Fusion-X: $4 (Reg. $15)
    • w/ code SLDBKWHL
    • Select Ringke not fulfilled by Amazon

iPhone 8/7 Plus:

iPhone 8/7:

  • Fusion-X: $4 (Reg. $13)
    • w/ code 494E6OSG
  • Fusion: $4 (Reg. $8)
    • w/ code IUT3FY3H
    • Select Ringke not fulfilled by Amazon
  • MAX: $4 (Reg. $10)
    • w/ code 5LJQ2VKB
    • Select Ringke not fulfilled by Amazon

Galaxy S10 Plus:

  • Fusion-X: $4 (Reg. $13)
    • w/ code Y4T2Y9TR
    • Select Ringke not fulfilled by Amazon

Galaxy S10:

  • Fusion-X: $4 (Reg. $13)
    • w/ code VO6E7FVK
    • Select Ringke not fulfilled by Amazon

Galaxy S9 Plus:

  • Air Prism: $4 (Reg. $10)
    • w/ code FA2UQJ8X
    • Select Ringke not fulfilled by Amazon
  • Slim Spring Cherry Blossom: $4 (Reg. $10)
    • w/ code MJSVGOBX
    • Select Ringke not fulfilled by Amazon

Galaxy S9 cases:

  • Air Prism: $4 (Reg. $10)
    • w/ code XPMAI7E2
    • Select Ringke not fulfilled by Amazon
  • Slim Spring Cherry Blossom: $4 (Reg. $10)
    • w/ code YPCQCGVN
    • Select Ringke not fulfilled by Amazon

