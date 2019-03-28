Columbia Web Specials are back! Save up to 65% off jackets, boots, pullovers & more

- Mar. 28th 2019 10:15 am ET

Columbia takes up to 65% off its web specials with code COLAFF65 at checkout. Greater Rewards members receive free delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to sign up.)

A standout from this sale is the women’s Voodoo Fall 590 Vest that’s marked down to $40 and originally was priced at $130. This vest has stylish quilted detailing and it’s lightweight for comfort. It also made of water-resistant fabric that’s great for spring showers and it’s rated 4/5 stars from Columbia customers.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Merrell extra 20% off all sale styles event that’s happening today. 

