Columbia Web Specials are back! Save up to 65% off jackets, boots, pullovers & more

Columbia takes up to 65% off its web specials with code COLAFF65 at checkout. Greater Rewards members receive free delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to sign up.)
A standout from this sale is the women’s Voodoo Fall 590 Vest that’s marked down to $40 and originally was priced at $130. This vest has stylish quilted detailing and it’s lightweight for comfort. It also made of water-resistant fabric that’s great for spring showers and it’s rated 4/5 stars from Columbia customers.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Straight Line Insulated Jacket $40 (Orig. $75)
- Western Ridge Full Zip $28 (Orig. $80)
- Western Ridge Half Zip $24 (Orig. $75)
- Bugaboot III Boots $48 (Orig. $100)
- Kelso Drive Full Zip Fleece $30 (Orig. $75)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Voodoo Falls 590 Vest $40 (Orig. $130)
- Ice Maiden II Boots $40 (Orig. $80)
- Vice District EXS Jackets $60 (Orig. $150)
- Warden Lodge Pullover $32 (Orig. $80)
- Margal Mid Waterproof Boots $48 (Orig. $115)
Finally, be sure to check out the Merrell extra 20% off all sale styles event that’s happening today.