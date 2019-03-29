This dash camera records in 1080p & has a 3-inch LCD screen for under $29 shipped

ApemanDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Updated 1080p Dash Camera for $28.79 shipped when you use the code 28APEMAN at checkout. Regularly $40, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This dash camera records in crispy 1080p so you always have a quality shot of what’s in front of you. Plus, you can easily review your footage with the built-in 3-inch LCD display on the back. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget to pick up a 32GB microSD card to keep all of your drives recorded for $10 Prime shipped.

Apeman 1080p Dash Camera features: