This dash camera records in 1080p & has a 3-inch LCD screen for under $29 shipped

- Mar. 29th 2019 4:11 pm ET

0

ApemanDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Updated 1080p Dash Camera for $28.79 shipped when you use the code 28APEMAN at checkout. Regularly $40, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This dash camera records in crispy 1080p so you always have a quality shot of what’s in front of you. Plus, you can easily review your footage with the built-in 3-inch LCD display on the back. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget to pick up a 32GB microSD card to keep all of your drives recorded for $10 Prime shipped.

Apeman 1080p Dash Camera features:

C450 Dash Cam with maximum FHD 1080P supporting 4032×3024 photos, to let you enjoy 12MP high resolution video.Ultra Clear 3.0 inch LCD screen and 170°wide angle to enjoy more clearer and broader visual experience while driving.

