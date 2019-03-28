Add the Sprocket puzzler to your iOS/Apple TV game library for FREE today (Reg. $1)

Sprocket is a timing-based puzzler for iOS and it is now on sale. Available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, this one is regularly $1 and has now gone FREE for the first time since May 2018. Along with a pair of difficulty levels, you have to leap from one moving pod to the next without getting “pulled into oblivion at the center of the screen.” Rated 4+ stars from over 170 gamers. More details below.
This morning’s iOS/Mac deals roundup has some other notable puzzler apps on sale. But we also have productivity apps on sale including Office 365 Home for Mac/PC with a $50 Amazon Gift Card, Parallels Desktop from $68 (Reg. $80 and up), and Affinity Photo and Designer apps from $16.
iOS Universal: Sprocket: FREE (Reg. $1)
Sprocket:
Tap anywhere to leap from one pod to the next. You will always leap away from the center of the screen. Be sure not to land on the space between the pods, and don’t let yourself get pulled into oblivion at the center of the screen. Capture the fixed dot for an extra 15 points and a temporary safe zone. Capture the moving dot for an extra 30 points (and for the “hard” difficulty a momentary slowdown in time).