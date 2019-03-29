Amazon’s 1-Day Logitech Gold Box has popular Mac/PC accessories from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 45% off Logitech gaming and productivity accessories. The deals start at $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac at $37.50. That’s down from the $60 price tag at Best Buy and a new Amazon all-time low. This popular keyboard sports a classic Logitech design with Mac-specific keys. Best of all, the built-in solar panel eliminates the need for batteries. In fact, you can expect up to three months of total power before any solar energy is required to charge again. Rated 3.7/5 stars.
Other notable Logitech deals today include:
- MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Mouse: $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- MX900 Mouse/Keyboard Kit: $115 (Reg. $140)
- C310 HD Webcam: $19 (Reg. $25)
- G9933 7.1-Ch. Dolby Gaming Headset: $94.50 (Reg. $120)
- …and much more…
