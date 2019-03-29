Dell’s Vostro 14 laptop features a quad-core i5 processor & 256GB SSD for $549, more

- Mar. 29th 2019 2:24 pm ET

Dell offers its Vostro 14 5000 with 1.8GHz i5/8GB/256GB for $549 shipped when you use the code VOSTRO549  at checkout. For comparison, you’d pay closer to $700 at B&H for a similar model and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This laptop features a quad-core processor giving you plenty of power to accomplish any task. Plus, the 256GB SSD gives you the ability to launch programs and boot quicker. Dell is well-rated at Amazon.

Dell Vostro 14 features:

Thin, lightweight laptop with 14” display, premium, colorful design and impressive performance for professionals seeking style and mobility.

