Dell’s Vostro 14 laptop features a quad-core i5 processor & 256GB SSD for $549, more

Dell offers its Vostro 14 5000 with 1.8GHz i5/8GB/256GB for $549 shipped when you use the code VOSTRO549 at checkout. For comparison, you’d pay closer to $700 at B&H for a similar model and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This laptop features a quad-core processor giving you plenty of power to accomplish any task. Plus, the 256GB SSD gives you the ability to launch programs and boot quicker. Dell is well-rated at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

Other laptops on sale:

Dell Vostro 14 features: