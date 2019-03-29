Dell’s Vostro 14 laptop features a quad-core i5 processor & 256GB SSD for $549, more

Dell offers its Vostro 14 5000 with 1.8GHz i5/8GB/256GB for $549 shipped when you use the code VOSTRO549 at checkout. For comparison, you’d pay closer to $700 at B&H for a similar model and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This laptop features a quad-core processor giving you plenty of power to accomplish any task. Plus, the 256GB SSD gives you the ability to launch programs and boot quicker. Dell is well-rated at Amazon.
Nomad Base Station
Other laptops on sale:
- Huawei MateBook D: $529 (Reg. $630)
- 2GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB
- ASUS VivoBook S15: $630 (Reg. $700) | Newegg
- 1.8GHz i5/8GB/256GB
- Acer Aspire 3: $630 (Reg. $730) | Newegg
- 2.2GHz Ryzen 7/8GB/256GB
- Lenovo Legion Y740: $1,459 (Reg. $1,900) | Lenovo
- w/ code EXTRA5
- 2.2GHz i7/16GB/1TB/256GB
- 144Hz display
- RTX 2070 8GB GPU
Dell Vostro 14 features:
Thin, lightweight laptop with 14” display, premium, colorful design and impressive performance for professionals seeking style and mobility.
Amazon's 1-Day Logitech Gold Box has popular Mac/PC accessories from $12 https://t.co/62qqCynvDM by @trevorjd14 pic.twitter.com/kC87k2HrXz
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 29, 2019