This rechargeable LED tactical flashlight offers up to 800 lumens of light & more for $11.50

Brightify (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the CVLIFE LED Tactical Flashlight with Rechargeable Battery and Charger for $11.63 Prime shipped when you use the code 649XOID5 at checkout. Regularly around $18, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This flashlight offers up to 800 lumens of light output and five different modes, so you’re ready for any situation. Plus, since it’s tactical, you can use it for self-defense should the situation arise. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If rechargeability, tactility, and multiple modes aren’t high on your flashlight wish list, this 4-pack is just $10 Prime shipped. Just remember they won’t have strobing modes or 800 lumens of light output, but you’ll have four flashlights instead of just one.
CVLIFE LED Tactical Flashlight features:
- Flashlight Size – Length: 132mm (5.2″). Weight: 90g (3.18oz). Water resistant level : IPX-6
- Constructed of aluminum alloy and hand anodized anti-abrasive finish, this T6 flashlight is of durability
- T6 LED flash light produces 800 lumens of brightness and the clear glass lens make the light beam become more clear. The beam distance is up to 700 feet
- Coming with 5 adaptable settings: High / Medium/Low /Strobe/SOS, it is suitable for indoor and outdoors’ activities, like camping, hiking, riding, exploring and general household use
- Brand New Safe 18650 (2200mAh 3.7V) Rechargeable Battery – built in protective board to avoid over-charge and over discharge