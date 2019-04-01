This rechargeable LED tactical flashlight offers up to 800 lumens of light & more for $11.50

Brightify (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the CVLIFE LED Tactical Flashlight with Rechargeable Battery and Charger for $11.63 Prime shipped when you use the code 649XOID5 at checkout. Regularly around $18, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This flashlight offers up to 800 lumens of light output and five different modes, so you’re ready for any situation. Plus, since it’s tactical, you can use it for self-defense should the situation arise. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If rechargeability, tactility, and multiple modes aren’t high on your flashlight wish list, this 4-pack is just $10 Prime shipped. Just remember they won’t have strobing modes or 800 lumens of light output, but you’ll have four flashlights instead of just one.

CVLIFE LED Tactical Flashlight features: