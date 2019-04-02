Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad gets up to $100 price drop including cellular models

- Apr. 2nd 2019 7:29 am ET

Up to $100
Amazon is currently taking up to $100 off Apple’s previous generation 9.7-inch iPad. Not only are the Wi-Fi models on sale, but we’re also seeing $80 off select cellular configurations as well. These deals are available at Walmart too. This is a match of our previous mention and the standard discount in 2019. However, this is our first mention of the cellular models since December. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. You can count on up to 10-hours of battery life, which will keep the content and creations flowing all day.

Put your savings to work and grab a new case. This option from JETech starts at $10 and comes in a wide range of colors to match your style. It also includes automatic sleep and wake functionality, which is perfect for Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

  • 9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 8MP Camera
  • Apple Pencil Support (1st Gen)
  • Night Shift | Touch ID Sensor
  • Lightning Connector
  • iOS
