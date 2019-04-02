For $20 you can get this tire inflator that has a built-in digital pressure gauge

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Digital Tire Pressure Gauge and Inflator for $19.79 Prime shipped when you use the code HMEHU8FE at checkout. Regularly $30, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’ve ever had to use a manual tire pressure gauge, they can sometimes be hard to read or inaccurate. You’ll be able to read up to 255 PSI with this digital gauge and it’ll also function as an inflator if you plug it into an air compressor. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t need the inflator portion, check out this digital tire pressure gauge for $9 Prime shipped.

GOOLOO Digital Tire Pressure Gauge & Inflator features: