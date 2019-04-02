Say hello to summer adventures w/ an Intex 5-Person Inflatable Boat Set: $89.50 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Intex Excursion 5-Person Inflatable Boat Set for $89.53 shipped. That’s about $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by around 50 cents. With a boat, two oars, and a high output air pump, you’ll be ready to hit the lake this summer. Since this is inflatable, you’ll be able to deflate it once finished so it takes up a minimal amount of space in your home or shed. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Stay safe out there with a Stearns Adult Life Vest for $23. It’s approved by the US Coast Guard, is made for adults weighing 90 pounds or more, and fits chests ranging from 30 to 52 inches. Three adjustable buckles allow wearers to find the perfect fit.

Intex Excursion Inflatable Boat Set features: