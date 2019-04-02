Kobalt’s $18 Bit Set is 40% off and puts 106 more accessories at your disposal

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 106-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.98. Shipping is included for MyLowe’s members (free to sign up). That’s $11 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With such a large bit set, you’ll be ready for the unexpected hiccups during upcoming projects. A hard case with a built-in handle makes toting this set as easy as possible. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Do you prefer DEWALT gear? Can you get by with less? This 45-pc. DEWALT Bit Set is $12 and it has a total of 54 tips thanks to several double-ended bits. A killer 4.6/5 star rating from from over 6,000 customers combined with a tough carrying case and an affordable price tag make a clear argument for this being Amazon’s best-selling bit set.

Kobalt 106-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set features: