Men’s Wearhouse Shoe Flash Sale takes 30% off Rockport, Calvin Klein, Florsheim & more

Today only, Men’s Wearhouse is offering 30% off shoes from top brands including Kenneth Cole, Rockport and more. Prices are as marked. Perfect Rewards members qualify for free shipping on all orders (it’s free to join). A standout from this sale is the Florsheim Kierland Cognac Penny Loafers that are currently marked down to $84. For comparison, these loafers were originally priced at $120 and are very stylish for spring. These shoes will look wonderful with slacks or jeans alike and their leather exterior will elevate any outfit. If you’re looking for a casual option, the Calvin Klein Alfie Gray Loafers are an excellent style and they’re also on sale for $84. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Florsheim Kierland Cognac Penny Loafers $84 (Orig. $120)
- Kenneth Cole TECHNI-COLE Fly Dress Shoe $122 (Orig. $175)
- Mivano Filbert Chestnut Plain Toe Derbys $91 (Orig. $130)
- Joseph Abboud Tan Leather Slip On $84 (Orig. $120)
- Polo Ralph Lauren Cali Gray Moc-Toe Slippers $42 (Orig. $60)
- Todd Welsh Tan Chelsea Boot $77 (Orig. $110)
- Rockport Dustyn Black Plain Toe Derbys $91 (Orig. $130)
- Calvin Klein Alfie Gray Loafers $84 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
TUMI, Cole Haan & Ted Baker from $20 in Hautelook's Men's Leather Accessories Sale https://t.co/e9q2FVKYRS by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/Vt5D9yfU0R
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) April 1, 2019