Microsoft’s Xbox One X 1TB Console is down to $350 shipped today (up to $150 off), more

- Apr. 4th 2019 11:58 am ET

Trusted game dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One X 1TB Console for $349.99 shipped. This model sells for $500 direct from Microsoft and is now currently down to just under $400 at Walmart and Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and up to $150 in savings. While we have seen larger bundle offers with a slightly better value recently, this one doesn’t require as much cash up front or lock you in to a game you’re not interested in. It’s also a great opportunity to upgrade from an Xbox One S or grab an extra high-end machine for gifts or the guest room. Head below for more details.

We also still have the Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Bundle at $200 shipped ($100 off). Today’s Best Game Deals has some great offers on Xbox One games and this Seagate Expansion 4TB Portable Hard Drive at $84 (Reg. $100) is the perfect Xbox companion storage device. Yesterday we got the Borderlands 3 release date alongside pre-order bonuses and a brand new trailer as well.

Xbox One X 1TB Console:

Games play better on Xbox One X. With 40% more power than any other console, experience immersive true 4K gaming. Blockbuster titles look great, run smoothly, and load quickly even on a 1080p screen. Xbox One X also works with all your Xbox One games and accessories as well as Xbox Live, the most advanced multiplayer network, giving you more ways to play.

