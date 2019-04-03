Amazon has Seagate Expansion 4TB Portable Hard Drives on sale at $84 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Seagate Expansion 4TB Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $83.99 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s good for $16 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, most 4TB portables sell for around $100 at Amazon. This model sports Mac and PC compatibility, USB 3.0 connections and a sleek minimal design that’s perfect for carrying around in your bag. Pair this hard drive with your Xbox One and easily add significant storage for more games. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

4TB of storage may be overkill for some setups. If that’s you, consider dropping down to a 2TB USB 3.0 model for 25% less. You’ll get nearly the same feature set and it’s still suitable for Mac, PC and Xbox One applications. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Seagate Expansion Hard Drive features: