The Doom & Destiny Advanced iOS RPG features more than 500 locations to explore: $1 (Reg. $3)

Doom & Destiny Advanced is a “sequel, prequel and reboot” of the original game. It features a 30+ hour main campaign/story with over 13 different playable characters and more than 500 locations to explore. Regularly $3, you can now add the RPG to your iOS game library for just $1. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4+ stars from over 160 gamers all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

Embody 13 different heroic spirits, equip gear, master skills and character combinations to fight in turn based combat 300+ different enemies and, while you progress into an over 30 hours main quest, feel free to explore 500+ locations looking for more than 100 hidden secrets.

Doom & Destiny Advanced is the sequel, prequel and reboot of Doom & Destiny. This might sound crazy, but in short, it means that you don’t need to play the first Do&De, but if you did, you’ll enjoy the wacky world and funny characters even more!