Save up to $390 on Apple’s latest iPad Air & iPad Mini w/ Sprint’s new $10/mo. promo

Sprint is offering its new and existing customers Apple’s latest tablets for just $10 per month. That’s right, you can score the brand-new iPad Air or iPad Mini for just $10 per month when you put either device on a 24-month installment plan. This brings the iPads down to just $240 after your 24 months of payments, which offers a savings of up to $390. You do have the option to upgrade from the base 64GB models to 256GB ones for a $150 up-front payment, with the same $10 per month charges following. Sprint offers unlimited tablet data at $25 per month, so do keep that in mind as you’ll have to have the iPad activated on a plan to score the discount.

Nomad Base Station

Whether you chose the iPad Mini or iPad Air, be sure to pick up a case for either tablet. Don’t forget screen protectors either, as both the iPad Air and iPad Mini are susceptible to scratches.

Terms & Conditions: