Today only, combine it all w/ Vitamix’s 5300 Professional blender at $250 (Refurb, Orig. $530)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Vitamix 5300 Professional 64-ounce Blender in refurbished condition for $249.95 shipped. Originally $530, it now goes for around $400 in new condition from third-parties at Amazon. This is a match of our last mention on Cyber Monday 2018 and is the best available. Vitamix is one of the most well-known blender names around, providing power and simplicity when it comes to making at-home smoothies and more. You’ll get a 64-ounce low-profile container with this model, perfect for smaller kitchens that still need to accomplish big tasks. Rated 4.4/5 stars from hundreds and ships with a full 5-year warranty.

For a more budget-friendly blend, the Hamilton Beach Power Elite Multi-Function Blender with 40-ounce Glass Jar is just $27 shipped. Though it doesn’t quite have the same amount of power or jar capacity as the above Vitamix, it’s great for the more budget-conscious.

Vitamix 5300 Blender features:

  • Variable Speed Control: Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control. Dimensions: 17.25 x 8.75 x 7.25 inches
  • Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups; Cord: 6 feet
  • Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.
  • Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results.
  • Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds. What’s in the Box: motor base, low-profile 64 oz. container, getting started guide, low-profile classic tamper

