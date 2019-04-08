Strategic card game Age of Rivals for iOS is now 50% off via the App Store: $2 (Reg. $4)

Age of Rivals for iOS is now on sale for $1.99. Regularly $4 on the App Store, it is now 50% off. This is also matching the lowest price we have tracked in years on the App Store. It is described as a competitive “anti-deckbuilding” card game with 12 unique characters and over 200 cards/special abilities. It includes everything from “great pyramids and war elephants to sneaky spies and crafty merchants.” There are no IAPs here it is rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Age of Rivals:

There are many paths to victory in this competitive strategy boardgame featuring hundreds of cards ranging from great pyramids and war elephants to sneaky spies and crafty merchants. Perfectly balance your city’s culture, military, defense and economy to outwit your opponent and win!

