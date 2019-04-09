6PM is offering new Nike apparel, shoes and accessories at up to 60% off from $28

6PM is offering new Nike deals at up to 60% off including popular shoes, apparel and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Nike Dry Top Long Sleeve Crew T-Shirt is a must-have at just $39. That’s down from its original rate of $60 and it can be worn year-round. Style this shirt with jeans, shorts, joggers and khakis alike. It’s also sweat-wicking and breathable for workouts or everyday activities. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!