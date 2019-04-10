Snag American Tourister’s 4-pc. Luggage Set to make future travels easier: $59 (Save 25%)

BuyDig is offering the American Tourister 4-pc. Fieldbrook XLT Luggage Set for $59 shipped when coupon code BROOKS has been applied during checkout. That’s $18 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best prices we have tracked. With four differently-sized pieces of luggage, you will always have a go-to option for every trip length. Half of the luggage features inline skate wheels that make toting your gear through airports and parking lots much easier. Each piece has external pockets, providing you a way to stow items that need to be quickly accessible. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you can get by with less, check out the U.S Traveler Rio 2-pc Luggage Set at $38. A respectable price point and 4.2/5 star rating from over 3,000 customers paints a clear picture of why this is one of Amazon’s best-selling luggage sets.

American Tourister 4-pc. Luggage Set features:

4 Piece Luggage Set

600x600D Shiny Polyester and Ultra Light-Weight

Inline Skate Wheels

Reinforced Corners

Multiple Interior and Exterior Pockets

