Command your home theater w/ Logitech’s $58 Harmony Smart Control Remote & Hub (Reg. $70)

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Harmony Smart Control with Hub for $58 shipped. That’s good for a $12 discount from the going rate, $1.50 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen since Black Friday 2018. Logitech’s Smart Control includes a smartphone and Alexa-enabled hub, allowing you to command your home theater with just a single remote. One of the best parts of Logitech’s Harmony lineup is that it works even without internet thanks to entirely local control. The devices can also control smart home devices like Philips Hue, LIFX, Sonos and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 3,100 customers.

For comparison, today’s offer is over $10 less than purchasing the included Logitech Harmony Hub by itself at Amazon. If you’re just looking to banish all of the various remotes plaguing your home theater, consider picking up GE’s budget-friendly Four-Device Universal Remote at $10.

If neither of these options fit your needs, be sure to check out our top recommendation of best universal remotes for every budget and home theater system from $10.

Logitech Harmony Smart Control features:

Control your entire home entertainment experience without lifting a finger. With Harmony and Amazon Alexa or Google Home, you can enjoy easy, hands-free control of all the things you love. Turn on your TV, change channels, control volume, or start an Activity like “Good Morning” to play a favorite music playlist, raise the blinds, set the lights, and warm the house temperature. Your voice makes it all work, just like magic.

