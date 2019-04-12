Gorilla Ladders’ 22-ft. multi-position model is perfect for DIYers at $99 shipped (Reg. $180)

Home Depot is offering the Gorilla Ladders 22-foot 375-pound Aluminum Multi-position Ladder for $99 shipped. Originally $220, this ladder normally goes for around $180 when not on sale and this is a match with our last mention. With spring honey-do lists already piling up, this ladder is crucial for getting chores done. With up to a 22-foot reach, you’ll be able to support up to 375 pounds between you and your tools. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands.

For a more budget-friendly approach, this four-foot step ladder supports 330 pounds for $55 shipped at Amazon. It doesn’t have the same reach or design as the above Gorilla model, but it’s perfect for getting things off the top of your cabinets.

Gorilla Ladders Multi-position Ladder features:

With 28 telescoping adjustable heights, this ladder can be used as an Extension Ladder, Double-Sided Twin Stepladder, 90-degree Wall Ladder and a Stairway Stepladder. Easily adjust the height from all sides with one hand with the user-friendly speed locks. The extra-large, heavy-duty MPX hinges give you improved strength with less flex and sway for safer climbing. The innovative rail design makes the MPX ladder lighter weight yet stronger than comparable models.

