Ubiquiti has partnered with 9to5Toys to upgrade one reader’s home Wi-Fi network with an overhauled prosumer setup. Together, we’re giving away a five-piece starter kit that features all of the gear you’ll need to kickstart a UniFi setup complete with two access points, security gateway and more. Head below to learn more and how you can win.

We’re big fans of UniFi here at 9to5Toys. Ubiquiti’s of prosumer networking gear stands out from the pack of similar systems by pairing a wealth of features with an intuitive interface and ease of use. Versatility is another benefit, with the system ditching the one-size-fits-all design of other systems for a variety of supported gear to suit many different use cases. To help bring each of these perks to your home network, the UniFi starter kit packs all the essentials.

Based around the UniFi Security Gateway, this bundle includes two access points, a 150W POE+ Switch and more. Normally purchasing everything included in our UniFi starter kit giveaway would run you $895.

UniFi Starter Kit Giveaway includes:

(1) UniFi Security Gateway

(1) UniFi Switch 8 150W

(1) Cloud Key G2 Plus

(2) nanoHD Access Point

How to win the Ubiquiti Giveaway:

Locking in your entry for the Ubiquiti’s giveaway is pretty simple. First, head over to the 9to5Toys Instagram account and then give us a follow. Next you’ll want to like this giveaway post and then tag a friend. The UniFi starter kit giveaway ends April 19th and we’ll contact the winner through Instagram on Friday. Best of luck!

UniFi is quickly expanding to a full Software-Defined Networking (SDN) solution with seamless integration of high-performance switching, gateways, and more. The UniFi Controller software conducts device discovery, provisioning, and management of the UniFi Security Gateway and other UniFi devices through a single, centralized interface. Manage your UniFi network with the new, more powerful UniFi Cloud Key G2 which is included in the starter kit. Configure your network in minutes with Bluetooth setup from the UniFi mobile applications. The new front panel display shows important network status information at a glance. A built-in battery provides protection against power loss.

