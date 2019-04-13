Vizio’s 65-inch 4K M-Series Smart TV is back at a low of $650 shipped (Save $170)

Walmart is offering the Vizio 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV (M65-F0) for $649.99 shipped. That’s $170 off the going rate found at retailers like Dell and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Vizio’s smart TV supports popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Plex. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to toggle power, adjust volume, and much more using just your voice. With 40 local dimming zones, this TV’s black levels are made to look great despite such a compelling price tag. Inputs range from four HDMI ports to Ethernet, component, and USB. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for a way to get your new TV on the wall? Go stud-less with this $25 AmazonBasics TV Wall Mount. Believe it or not, this mount can support up to 150-pounds when using drywall only. It can be tilted 5 degrees and only protrudes 1-inch from the wall.

Vizio 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV (M65-F0) features:

Elevate your entertainment with the 2018 VIZIO M-Series 65″ Class (64.5″ Diag.) 4K HDR Smart TV. The 2018 M-Series offers step-up advancements to produce bolder colors, breathtaking clarity, crisp contrast, and impressive smarts – all wrapped up in a beautiful design. With Dolby Vision HDR technology, the M-Series set reveals extraordinary detail, depth, and texture in every image. The powerful Active Full Array Plus™ backlight produces radiant brightness to make every pixel come to life, with 40 local dimming zones that keep black levels and contrast picture-perfect. VIZIO SmartCast is TV your way. Browse favorites like Netflix and YouTube right on the TV using the included remote or SmartCast Mobile app.

