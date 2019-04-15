Lands’ End takes 40% off full-price styles for spring & summer with prices from $14

Lands’ End takes 40% off full-price styles for spring and summer. Just use promo code THANKFUL plus PIN 2794 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $75 or more. Comfortable shorts are essentials in anyone’s closet and the men’s 9-inch Classic Fit Performance Golf Shorts are a must-have. These shorts are on sale for $36, which is down from their original rate of $60. They’re available in two color options. Infused with stretch, these shorts were designed to be functional and stylish. Even better, they feature sweat-wicking fabric so you stay cool throughout your golf game. However, if you’re looking for a pair for everyday shorts, the 9-inch Comfort Chino Shorts are also on sale for $30 and are available in a wide variety of color options. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!