Grab two Wemo Smart HomeKit-enabled Dimmer Switches for $95 shipped (Amazon low, $40 off)

Amazon offers a two-pack of Wemo Wi-Fi Smart HomeKit Dimmer Switches for $94.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Belkin direct for the same price. That takes $40 off the going rate, beats our previous mention by $5 and is a new Amazon all-time low. At the end of last year, Belkin retroactively added HomeKit support into the mix. That joins both Alexa and Assistant control, as well as integrating with a variety of other smart home platforms. If you’re in search of an in-wall switch, this option is as versatile as they come. Over 550 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

If installing an in-wall option is out of the question, consider Belkin’s Wemo Mini Smart Plug instead. At $25 each, HomeKit support makes the cut alongside just about all of the features that the Smart Dimmer Switch carry. We also nominated it as our favorite smart plug at the beginning of the year.

And for the best of both worlds, right now you can score a WeMo smart home bundle with both a light switch and plug for $30 ($65 value).

Wemo Smart HomeKit Dimmer Switches features:

Easily set the ambiance of any room and control your lights from anywhere with the WiFi enabled Wemo Dimmer bundle. These two smart Dimmers use your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of your lights from anywhere in the world. No subscription or hub is required: simply install the Dimmers and you can dim your lights from the wall, the Wemo app or with your voice using Siri, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

