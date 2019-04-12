Score a WeMo smart home bundle with both a light switch and plug for $39 ($65 value)

Home Depot offers the WeMo Wi-Fi Light Switch and Smart Plug bundle for $38.88 shipped. For comparison, the switch typically sells for around $40 alone while the outlet goes for $25. We’ve previously seen this listing at $39 just once before. This is a great way to not only jump start your smart home, but begin to enjoy energy savings from automated schedules. WeMo’s smart plugs are compatible with HomeKit, enabling Siri voice control and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Go with Amazon’s in-house smart plug for $25. You’ll obviously miss out on the light switch in the featured deal above, but this is a great way to get your feet wet for less.

WeMo Wi-Fi Light Switch and Smart Plugs feature:

Control lights and appliances with your voice of the app with this Smart Home set. The Smart Home Set bundle uses your existing home Wi-Fi network to provide wireless control of your lights and appliances. No subscription or hub is required. Using the free Wemo app, you can turn your devices and lights on and off and set worry-free schedules from anywhere in the world.

