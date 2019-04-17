Enjoy hard boiled eggs without the mess of pots & pans w/ this countertop cooker for $10 (Reg. $15)

Best Buy is offering the Chefman Electric Egg Cooker for $9.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included with orders of $35. Normally, you’d pay $16 at Amazon for this model and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you love hard boiled eggs, but hate the boiling process itself, this is perfect for you. You’ll be able to soft-, medium-, and hard-boil up to six eggs right on your countertop. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’d rather make fried eggs, this 4-pack of cooking rings is $8 Prime shipped at Amazon. You can use these for making perfectly circular eggs, pancakes, and more.

Chefman Electric Egg Cooker features:

Prepare boiled eggs easily with this compact Chefman egg cooker. The six-egg capacity makes it simple to cook breakfast for the whole family or create a tray of deviled eggs quickly, and the dishwasher-safe accessories ensure easy cleanup. This electric Chefman egg cooker automatically shuts off after use for enhanced safety.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!