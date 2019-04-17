Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree 3.3-Ft. MFi Lighting Cable Two-Pack $9, more

Aukey Store US offers a two-pack of its 90-Degree 3.3-Foot MFi Lighting Cables for $8.94 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code CS64FHUT at checkout. Normally selling for $15, that saves you 40%, beats our previous mention by $3 and is a new Amazon all-time low. These Lightning cables are different from your typical design with a 90-degree connector. This makes using your phone while charging more convenient, and it’s less stressful for the cable. Over 915 shoppers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Aukey is also offering two-packs of its 90-degree USB-C Cables in both 3.3-foot styles for $10 with code SQY2AM25 and then 6-foot options for $12 with code 277UA9VX.

The braided nylon cable jacket and zinc alloy connectors enhance resistance to wear & tear. The 90° angled connectors allow you to use your device comfortably while it’s charging. They also reduce stress and strain on the cable. The AUKEY 3.3-foot Lightning cable conveniently connects for power & data. Charge your iPhone or iPad and transfer photos, videos, music, and documents to your computer at up to 480Mbps. Use one cable at home and keep another cable in your office for top-up charging.

