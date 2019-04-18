Keep your car nice & shiny w/ a Turtle Wax car care kit for just $10 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the Turtle Wax Car Care Kit for $10 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. Normally closer to $20 from third-parties at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With spring officially in the air, so is pollen. Use this car care kit to keep your vehicle nice and shiny even through this dirty season. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

A great thing to buy when cleaning your car is this 12-pack of Microfiber Towel Cleaning Cloths for $10 Prime shipped. Microfiber cloths are perfect for both cleaning and drying your car without scratching the paint.

Turtle Wax Car Care Kit features:

Turtle Wax’s car care kit includes 4 items to clean, shine and protect your car. Zip Wax Wash and Wax gently removes dirt from your paint, glass, tires and wheels for a spot-free finish. The formula is blended with carnauba wax to add shine and protection while washing. Express Shine Spray Wax is formulated to provide a full coat of wax without hard buffing. Cover the entire car in less than 15 minutes for a mirror-like shine and long-lasting protection. Wet ‘N Black Tire Shine makes your tires look like new. The fast-drying formula adds a wet-looking shine and helps protects tires from future fading. Super Protectant shines and protects the plastic and vinyl inside your car. The non-greasy formula renews your interior to like-new and protects against UV rays.

