For $55, Invicta’s Aviator Watch will put stainless steel and gold on your wrist (Reg. $95)

- Apr. 19th 2019 4:28 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Invicta Aviator Stainless Steel & Gold Watch (17203) for $54.99 shipped. That’s nearly $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Jet and is the best price we have tracked in well over a year. This two-tone watch pairs stainless steel with an 18k rose gold bezel, crown, and side buttons. It’s 48mm in size and employs a fold-over clasp for securing it to your wrist. With 100 meter water resistance, you’ll be able to wear it when swimming or snorkeling. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for something with more of a low profile? This $24 alternative is thin, black, and great for any occasion. A simple design makes it an obvious choice for any minimalist. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Invicta Aviator Watch features:

  • 48 mm stainless steel and rose gold case with synthetic-sapphire dial window
  • Japanese quartz movement with analog display
  • Stainless steel link bracelet with fold-over clasp
  • Water resistant to 100 m (330 ft): In general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling
  • Band length 225mm. Size 24mm

