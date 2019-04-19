Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Qi Wireless Charging Pad $18 Prime shipped, more

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 9W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $18.22 Prime shipped. That’s good for a 27% discount from the going rate at Best Buy, comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and is one of the best offers we’ve seen. Samsung’s wireless charging pad pairs with a Fast Charge wall charger to quickly power up your smartphone. It features a 9W charging output as well as overload protection to help defend against excess power. Whether you want to outfit your nightstand or desk with the Qi pad, Samsung’s option is notable for both Galaxy handset and more. Over 14,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Keep your devices charged and ready to go with the speed and convenience of the Samsung Fast Wireless Charging Pad. It features a slick, attractive look in a lightweight, portable design. This Samsung wireless charging pad features Adaptive Fast Charging. This allows you to quickly give battery power to your Galaxy smartphones and other Qi-compatible devices. There is no need to plug your device into a wall charger or USB port. You don’t even need to remove your smartphone cover. Whether you’re at the office or a hotel away from home, this Samsung charging pad helps ensure you always stay connected. It’s available in multiple stylish colors.

