Be ready for guests with this 20-inch air mattress: Queen $60 or twin $49 (Reg. up to $80)

Today only, Woot offers the AYCLIF 20-inch Queen Air Mattress for $59.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. It goes for $80 at Amazon, where it has never been less than that. Whether you’re heading on the road this summer or anticipating house guests, having an air mattress on hand is not a bad idea. This one supports up to 660 pounds and features adjustable firmness, a built-in electric pump, and 5-minute inflation/deflation. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

For smaller spaces, you can buy this mattress as a Twin for $48.99 Prime shipped. It goes for closer to $70 at Amazon, and this is another price low.

Protect your new mattress while adding an extra layer of comfort with this SureGuard 20-inch Mattress Encasement from $40 shipped. It’s 100% waterproof and blocks bed bugs, dust mites, and other allergens/pests. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

AYCLIF 20-inch Air Mattress:

Composed of an extra thick, non-toxic, 0.5mm PVC and 0.2mm flocked top, this Air Mattress is hypoallergenic for even the most sensitive skin

Supports up to 660 pounds

Comes with a high-powered, built in electric pump for hassle free inflation and deflation

Can be charged at home before a big trip, or with a car charger on the road; Inflation and Deflation time take about 5 minutes each

Smallest deflated size comes to about 13”x8”x17” for twin and 13”x8”x17” for queen, so you can easily store the mattress in a carry-on, luggage, or to simply store away for future use

Firmness is adjustable according to your needs

