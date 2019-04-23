Sunglass Warehouse updates your shades with prices from just $9 for men & women

Ending today, Sunglass Warehouse is having its Eggstravaganza Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide with code EGG30 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $25 or more. A standout from this sale is the Bolt Sport Sunglasses for men that are available for $10, which is $5 off the original rate. These sunglasses are great for outdoor activities and have a durable frame. They’re also polarized and fight glare so you can see clearly.

Another notable deal is the Desert Polarized Aviator Sunglasses for just $9, which is down from their original rate of $13. This style is unisex and timeless to wear for years to come. Plus, they’re available in multiple color options and can be easily dressed up or down. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!