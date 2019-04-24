AirPrint, laser quality, and fax support make Epson’s AiO Printer excellent: $48.50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Epson AiO Wireless Printer (WF-2750) for $48.34 shipped. Currently on sale at Best Buy for about $2 more. Today’s deal is $21 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and beats the previous Amazon low by $9. Not only can this AiO support printing, copying, and scanning, it also can send faxes. While faxing feels like a type of technology that would have died by now, unfortunately it hasn’t and can be both shocking and frustrating when a business requires it. Printing from iOS and macOS is a cinch thanks to built-in AirPrint functionality. Although it uses ink, Epson touts that users can expect laser quality from this unit. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

You’re not going to get very far without a ream of printer paper. Score Amazon’s Copy Paper for $9 and you’ll be ready to print 500 pages (1,000 if you opt use the double-sided functionality in your new printer). It’s a high-quality 20-pound weight that is light and thin enough to resist those frustrating paper jams.

Epson AiO Wireless Printer features:

Get Laser-Quality Performance – the WorkForce WF-2750, powered by PrecisionCore

Fast printing – professional-quality prints at speeds of 13.7 ISO ppm (black) and 7.3 ISO ppm (color)

Efficient – save time and paper with auto 2-sided printing; plus, a 30-page Auto Document Feeder for copying and scanning

Complete wireless solution – easy iPad, iPhone, Android tablet and smartphone printing; includes Wi-Fi Direct for network-free printing

