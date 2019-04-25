Columbia takes up to 65% off its Web Specials with deals from $16 on jackets, pullovers, more

Columbia takes up to 65% off a selection of apparel and shoes with promo code COLAPRMAY19 as part of its Web Specials. Greater Rewards Members receive free delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to sign up.) The men’s Garfield Lane EXS Jacket is currently marked down to $40, which is $50 off the original rate. This jacket is water-resistant, packable and has zippered pockets for storage. I love its sleek black color and it can be easily layered. Even better, it’s machine-washable for convenience. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Garfield Lane EXS Jacket $40 (Orig. $90)
- OutDry Ex Reversible Jacket $68 (Orig. $150)
- Great Hart Mountain III Half Zip Fleece $24 (Orig. $45)
- Titan Pass 1.0 Half-Zip Pullover $24 (Orig. $60)
- Steen Mountain Novelty Fleece $24 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Heavenly Vest $40 (Orig. $90)
- Pacific Drift Wind Jacket $24 (Orig. $60)
- Ellis Street EXS Jacket $64 (Orig. $180)
- Little Palm EXS Shorts $16 (Orig. $45)
- Fairview II Short Sleeve Shirt $16 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
